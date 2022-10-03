Pixel Watch launch on October 6: Design, band styles, Fitbit integration, top features and everything else we know so far about Google’s first smartwatch

Google’s October 6 event is going to be a big one. The company, this year will not just unveil new Pixel smartphones, but also launch its first-ever smartwatch called Pixel watch. Ahead of the launch, the device has been exposed to various leaks and rumours along with some confirmed specs shared by the maker itself.

Pixel Watch was first announced at Google I/O this year. The company on its blog page has confirmed that Pixel Watch will have a bold, circular and domed design. The video shared by the company shows a tactile crown, recycled stainless steel and customizable bands that are easy to snap. It will come with Google’s Wear OS and Fitbit’s industry-leading health and fitness tools.

“Google Pixel Watch is a natural extension of the Pixel family, providing help whenever and wherever you need it. It will be available this fall, and we’ll share more details in the coming months,” mentions Google on its blog page. The watch will compete against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, the Fitbit Sense 2 and even the recently launched Apple Watch 8. While all the leaks and sharing of half-hidden specs have given us a rough idea of the Watch, there is still a lot to look forward to. Here’s a compilation of everything that we know so far about the upcoming watch.

Pixel Watch colour variant and watch faces: According to the latest leak, Pixel Watch could ship with six watch faces. The band choices could include white, lemongrass, olive, red, grey, beige/brown and green colour options.

Pixel Watch colour models: The company has confirmed in a video that the watch will come in silver, gold and black finishes. Google will be offering metal bands for Pixel Watch owners later this winter.

Pixel Watch display: Google is said to offer a 14mm thick and 30mm wide display which will be 5ATM water-resistant. It is said to come with a scratch-proof Gorilla Glass and most likely run Wear OS 3.

Pixel Watch features: Pixel Watch could come with a range of features like a sleep monitor, heart rate tracker, ECG tracking, Wear OS, Google Assistant, Google Wallet, Help by Google, Health by Fitbit and emergency mode. The watch could also support quick pairing with Pixel Buds, and ship with 6 months of Fitbit Premium subscription. The watch will come with a USB-C magnetic charging cable. A recent leak has hinted at an all-day battery life of the watch.

Pixel Watch price and availability: According to 9to5Google report, the price of the WiFi model of the Google Pixel Watch will start at $349.99 (Rs 28,000 approx) while the cellular variant will cost $399 (Rs 31,900 approx). While the launch is set to happen on October 6, the release could be followed soon. Rumour has it that it would come by October 13.

ALSO READ | Google Pixel Watch leak reveals band styles, watch faces, Fitbit integration, and more ahead of October 6 launch