Pixel Fold: Google to launch its Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-rival in 2023, says report

Recently, the Made by Google event was held where the company showcased Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro along with the Pixel watch – the upcoming Pixel tab was also teased during the event; However, there was no mention of the expected Pixel foldable smartphone – Pixel Fold.

Google Pixel Fold is tipped to hit the global market by 2023. If leaks are to be believed, we may be able to see the foldable pixel by the first quarter (Q1) of 2023. It is noteworthy that there’s nothing official about the long-rumoured foldable phone from California’s tech giant yet.

The first Pixel foldable smartphone is expected to arrive by the first quarter of 2023, according to Ross Young, CEO of the display supply chain consultants. Ross shared the information via a tweet reply to someone asking, “So where’s that Pixel foldable?”…”Q1” said Ross.

It was also reported that a developer spotted the mention of a foldable smartphone dubbed ‘Felix’, mentioned in Google’s Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release 1 beta.

The New York Times reported last month that Google is on track to release the Pixel Fold in 2023. According to that report, California’s tech giant is shifting some of its smartphone production from China to Vietnam and plans to manufacture 50% of its high-end phones there by 2023. Although Google has kept its mouth shut in terms of upcoming Pixel foldable smartphone’s specifications, the same high-end hardware as the Pixel 7 series and its Tensor G2 engine is expected.

Google also teased the appearance in stores in 2023 of the Pixel Tablet. Although the company suppressed the price of the device, we do know that it will be powered by the same Google Tensor G2 processor, making it equally as effective as the Pixel 7 at features like speech recognition, Live Translate, Magic Eraser, and others.