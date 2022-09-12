Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to be available in these 3 colour choices, Google confirms ahead of October 6 launch

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will be available in three colours, Google has confirmed ahead of Pixel 7 series official launch on October 6. Both phones will share two colours while each of them will have an exclusive third option at launch. While Pixel 7 Pro will come in Obsidian, Snow and Hazel, Pixel 7 will swap the Hazel for Lemongrass.

Renders shared by Google have already revealed that there may be a slight difference in the rear camera bar styling in Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The pro model is also expected to be a bit more premium and polished than the regular Pixel 7.

Other than that, it is also confirmed that the Google Pixel 7 series will come powered by Google’s next-generation Tensor G2 chipset. The chipset paired with Google’s software is expected to bring new personalised features in terms of photos, videos, security, and speech recognition. The Pixel 7 series will run Android 13 out-of-the-box.

PIXEL 7, PIXEL 7 PRO COLOURS, OTHER DETAILS

The landing page for the Google Pixel 7 series shows that both the models will come in Obsidian and Snow colour options. However, the third colour option for Google Pixel 7 Pro will be Hazel which will come with a gold camera strip and Google Pixel 7’s third color option will be Lemongrass with a bronze bar.

As can be seen in the photos, both the smartphones seem to have a similar design, it’s just that the Google Pixel 7 Pro seems to come with a more polished look whereas Google Pixel 7 is seen with a matte finish.

Google announced last week that it will be launching three products in the #MadeByGoogle event on October 6 at 10am ET which will feature — Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch. The watch is expected to come with various features such as fitness tracking with Active Zone Minutes, stats, personal fitness goals along with heart rate tracking, sleep tracking and much more. Google may also launch new Nest-branded smart home devices at the event.

ALSO READ| Apple iOS 16 out today: Check if your iPhone is eligible, how to update, and everything to know