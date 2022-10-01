scorecardresearch
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India pre-order date announced ahead of launch: check full details 

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come with the second-generation Google Tensor chip, the Tensor G2.

Written by Malvika Chawla
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India pre-order date announced ahead of launch (Photo Credits: Google)

Google has confirmed that Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders in India will start on the same day as global markets, which is October 6. Both Pixel phones will be launched globally on October 6 alongside a bunch of other Google hardware including a new Google Pixel watch. We are assuming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prices in India should be announced on October 6 itself, or at the most, on the next day.


 Flipkart will sell Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in India, and if you want to place a pre-order, you should hold off until 9:30 PM local time. The prices of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro for the US and Europe have recently leaked via an Amazon listing ahead of schedule. It seems they will cost more or less the same as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. But since Google never launched the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in India, it would be interesting to see how Google prices the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro in the country.  

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, for those who are unaware, will be the first Google flagships to debut in India since the Pixel 3 series back in 2018. 

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Confirmed Specs, features 

We already know the upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come with the second-generation Google Tensor chip, the Tensor G2.  It is expected that the processor will be an improvement over the first-generation Tensor seen in the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a. 

According to rumour mills, Google Pixel 7 will include a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Pixel 7 Pro smartphone may have 12GB of RAM and run Android 13 out of the box.  

A 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens are rumoured to be included in the triple rear camera arrangement of the Pixel 7 Pro. An 11-megapixel front camera is expected to be included with the smartphone. The Google Pixel 7 Pro might also come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

In the end, the good news is that Google will once again make its high-end Pixel smartphones available in India after almost 3 years.  

