Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro design renders, specifications leaked online ahead of Google event on October 6

Google is all set to launch its upcoming Pixel 7 series at an event scheduled for October 6, however – to keep up with the launch’s excitement, Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are expected to arrive in three colour options – Obsidian, Hazel and Snow.

Popular and reliable tipster, Evan Blass has uploaded some visuals of the upcoming phones along with its specifications in a tweet. Evan runs a Twitter handle with @evleaks who has published the photos.

According to Evan, Google Pixel 7 sports a dual camera setup on the rear comprising of 50MP wide sensor and 12MP ultra-wide sensor with flash and an 8MP camera on the front. With the visuals he shared, the power and volume keys can be spotted on the right side of the phone and on the left, there is a microSD tray. Pixel 7’s speakers seem to be installed at the bottom of the phone – as seen on iPhones – and a USB C port for charging can be found at the same spot.

Evan has also shared visuals of Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch – and has marked certain features of the upcoming Google’s products – Pixel 7 Pro is shown to have a triple camera setup on the rear with flash comprising of 50MP primary lens and 12MP ultrawide lens. Speakers are installed on the same spot as Pixel 7 with no difference for the charging port as well. Pixel 7 Pro features an 8MP front facing camera for selfies and video chats as well. More or less, the design remains the same – in terms of power and volume keys placement.

Recently, Pixel Watch’s visuals were also leaked online ahead of its official launch – the visuals included band styles, watch faces, etc. Google’s Pixel Watch is expected to offer silicon band styles in four colour options – black, eggshell, dark gray and silver as well as three braided options – orange, green and black.

Also Read | Google Pixel Watch leak reveals band styles, watch faces, Fitbit integration, and more ahead of October 6 launch