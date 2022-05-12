Pixel 6a is coming to India later this year, Google confirms

The Pixel 6a, launched today at Google I/O 2022, is coming to India later this year! The exclamation mark is intentional because instances of Google launching Pixel hardware in India are few and far between. The Pixel 4a 4G was the last Pixel phone to launch in India. The 5G Pixel 4a and Pixel 5a 5G did not make the cut. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro didn’t, either. So, Google confirming that it is bringing the Pixel 6a to India is a major headline grabber, something that should please long-term fans and enthusiasts.

That said, we still don’t know when exactly it’s coming. The Pixel 4a, too, had a similar later this year launch window which turned out to be in mid-October 2020 (it was originally launched in August). In the US, the Pixel 6a will be available for pre-order starting July 21. We don’t know the Pixel 6a price in India at the time of writing, also. That, we are assuming, should be announced closer to availability. Google has priced the Pixel 6a at $449 which roughly translates to Rs 34,800.

As for hardware, the Pixel 6a is essentially a watered-down Pixel 6/Pixel 6 Pro with more or less the same design. Under the hood, it’s rocking the same Google Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The chip is set to get an upgrade later this year with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, that Google has also teased alongside the Pixel 6a at its I/O 2022 keynote event. There is no clarity if Google will launch those in India.

We’re so thrilled to announce that the Pixel 6a is coming to India later this year ????

More details ????#GoogleIO https://t.co/WsYLhBu6ud — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 11, 2022

Moving on, the Pixel 6a has a 6.1-inch OLED screen with a 1080p resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The phone has an in-screen fingerprint reader and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen protection. On the back, it has a dual camera setup with a 12.2MP main and another 12MP ultrawide sensor. The phone is powered by a 4,306mAh battery and comes with dual speakers along with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E. You can read more about the Google Pixel 6a here.