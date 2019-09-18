Pixel 4 launch on October 15: What Google needs to do to counter Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Google’s Pixel event is happening on October 15 where the fourth generation of company’s revered smartphones will officially debut. But this time Google made an unexpected move by revealing some key information about the upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. It shared a teaser few months back to show off the dual camera setup on the Pixel 4, which resembles the one on the iPhone 11 Pro duo. There will also be a handful of Made by Google products, including new Nest speakers, Wi-Fi router, and smart display devices.

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will bring drastic changes in features and specifications over last year’s models. The biggest highlight will be Pixel 4’s ability to read hand gestures to carry out operations such as media control, face unlock, and more. Pixel 4 phones will be integrated with a motion-sensing chip called Soli to allow users to navigate on the phone within certain apps, which are not clear as of now, with hand gestures in the air. Google has already posted a video that shows a glimpse of how this technology will effectively work on Pixel 4 phones.

Ever since OnePlus brought the 90Hz display to the mainstream, other OEMs are now rallying to pack at least an equally capable display on their products. Google seems to be one of these phone makers to equip the Pixel 4 phones with 90Hz OLED display. As per reports, Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will borrow iPad Pro’s TrueTone feature, which will let the phone make adjustments to the display to match the ambient colour and temperature. But while the Pixel 4 display will be improved in terms of functionalities, it will get rid of the large, bathtub-style notch.

Camera is the strongest selling point for Pixel devices and this time Google is taking things a notch higher. While it is already known that Pixel 4 phones will come with three cameras, Google may introduce what is being called the astrophotography mode. This mode, essentially, will enable Pixel 4 devices to snap stars, night sky, and other celestial bodies without the need for a tripod or highly-efficient telephoto lens.

While the sole focus will be on the Pixel 4 devices, Google is also anticipated to launch Google Play Pass, a premium gaming subscription for Android users. It is believed to counter Apple Arcade, which is now available for iOS 13 beta users with one-month trial in the US and India, as well. Apple Arcade costs Rs 99 per month in India – a pricing that Google needs to keep in mind when, and if, announcing its gaming pass in the country.

Google could also choose to reveal more about Google Stadia, company’s first push into cloud gaming that rivals head-on with Microsoft’s Project xCloud and Sony’s PlayStation Now. There will also be announcements on a new Pixelbook model, given that Google has abandoned its plans for Android tablets.