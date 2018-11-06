Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to soon get fix for memory management issue, confirms Google (Reuters)

With some Pixel 3 users reporting a memory management flaw, Google is planning to release a software update “in the coming weeks” to fix the problem, the media reported. Many Pixel 3 users have noted that taking pictures with the phone often kills background apps such as music apps, 9To5Google reported.

“We’re rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to keep background apps from being prematurely closed in certain situations,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying by 9To5Google on Monday. The issue is not allowing users to multitask smoothly especially on combining or managing memory-intensive apps causing devices to force quit certain running programmes.

“While 4GB of RAM is pretty industry standard for a flagship in 2018, it is certainly more than enough to handle using a camera and streaming music at the same time, which suggests it is in fact a software bug of sorts Google should have no trouble ironing out,” the report added. Google unveiled the “Pixel 3” and a bigger “Pixel 3 XL” smartphone in October to take on the likes of flagship devices by Apple and Samsung.

Pixel 3 costs Rs 71,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 80,000 for the 128GB storage variant in India, where as Pixel 3 XL is available at Rs 83,000 for the 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 92,000 for the 128GB model.