Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to soon get fix for memory management issue, confirms Google

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 3:09 PM

With some Pixel 3 users reporting a memory management flaw, Google is planning to release a software update "in the coming weeks" to fix the problem, the media reported.

Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to soon get fix for memory management issue, confirms Google (Reuters)

With some Pixel 3 users reporting a memory management flaw, Google is planning to release a software update “in the coming weeks” to fix the problem, the media reported. Many Pixel 3 users have noted that taking pictures with the phone often kills background apps such as music apps, 9To5Google reported.

“We’re rolling out a software update in the coming weeks to keep background apps from being prematurely closed in certain situations,” a Google spokesperson was quoted as saying by 9To5Google on Monday. The issue is not allowing users to multitask smoothly especially on combining or managing memory-intensive apps causing devices to force quit certain running programmes.

“While 4GB of RAM is pretty industry standard for a flagship in 2018, it is certainly more than enough to handle using a camera and streaming music at the same time, which suggests it is in fact a software bug of sorts Google should have no trouble ironing out,” the report added. Google unveiled the “Pixel 3” and a bigger “Pixel 3 XL” smartphone in October to take on the likes of flagship devices by Apple and Samsung.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Pixel 3 costs Rs 71,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 80,000 for the 128GB storage variant in India, where as Pixel 3 XL is available at Rs 83,000 for the 64GB variant and goes up to Rs 92,000 for the 128GB model.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL to soon get fix for memory management issue, confirms Google
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition