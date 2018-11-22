Pixel 3 cameras hit by ‘fatal error’, Google says fix coming soon but refuses to issue replacements

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are facing a ‘fatal error’ in cameras

Google Pixel phones have had a rough journey so far where they have been criticised for many faults in the hardware, as well as the software glitches that have worsened the impact further. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, the latest addition to the Pixel family, do not have a very different fate – ever since the smartphone duo was launched in the markets, early birds have been complaining about several issues that are affecting the normal operation. A new issue is reportedly surfacing on forums that the cameras on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL crash whenever they are opened in a third-party app such as Instagram, Snapchat. Google has acknowledged the issue and said a fix will be released ‘soon’.

Several Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users are complaining that when they open the Instagram camera, the built-in camera API crashes, leaving them high and dry. The matter was escalated in the form of a query sent by 9to5Google to Google. Google responded to the query saying that the ‘fatal error’ camera bug has been reported by a “small group of customers” and that a fix will be rolled out in the coming weeks. “In the meantime, for people affected, you can use Pixel Camera without limitations and share images to third-party apps,” said Google in an emailed statement to 9to5Google. This means Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL should resort to a little annoying method that defies spontaneous features such as recording Snapchat and Instagram Stories and posting them instantly. However, Google has refused to replace the affected units.

Complaints have been abundant on platforms such as Google Forum, Reddit, and social media outlining the same bug that is causing the camera to crash unexpectedly. According to the report, users said a message saying “The camera driver encountered a fatal error” shows up on the screen while opening camera inside a third-party app. Some other users reported messages such as “Can’t connect to camera” on opening the Google Camera. Some users explained that sometimes the issue was fixed temporarily after rebooting the device. The flashlight on the phone also stops working along with the cameras when the error occurs. Some users even tried factory resetting the phone and rebooting the handset in Safe Mode but the problem didn’t go away.

This issue is exactly similar to the one that bogged the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL last year. Google released some fixes for the issue back then, however, the problem turned out a minor one since only a few issues were reported. Looks like the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL users will have to use the workaround for a while until the company releases an effective patch for the bug.