Pine Labs launches merged QR product

Pine Labs, a leading merchant commerce platform, on Wednesday announced the launch of Paper PoS (point of sale) for its merchants, which can be used to accept Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Bharat QR payments through a merged static QR at the point of sale.

Merchants can use Paper PoS to accept payments across different kinds of UPI and Bharat QR payments, including those from Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayZapp, PhonePe, YONO, among others. Using countertop POS machines, merchants can then print a customer charge slip.

“Paper POS… will accelerate the growth of electronic payments acceptance in the country. It will not only be a one-stop solution for acceptance of all payments through UPI and Bharat QR, it will also save transaction cost,” said Venkat Paruchuri, chief product officer, Pine Labs. Detailed insights on the transactions can be accessed on the myPlutus web portal and mobile application.