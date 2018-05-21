Picture perfect: Four smartphones that deliver great camera experience

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphone comes with a marvelous camera system.

The camera is one of the most important elements of any smartphone. We use it to shoot photos, selfies and videos at the drop of a hat. Camera technology in mobile phones has become immensely powerful, delivering great capabilities—packing a large number of pixels or enabling awesome picture experiences. We take a look at four devices with great cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus smartphone comes with a marvelous camera system. This is the first smartphone in the market that offers a completely new adjustable-aperture camera that comes clubbed with an all-new dual aperture lens.

So what is an adjustable-aperture? Well, the lens aperture is a hole through which light passes on its way through the lens and onto the camera’s sensor. The wider the hole, the more light can pass through, which literally means more information can be captured.

Galaxy S9 comes with a super-bright lens with an aperture of f/1.5, which is the widest aperture currently available in any smartphone today. This helps its camera system to capture amazing shots even in extremely low-light conditions.

It is important to note that as smartphone lens apertures get wider and wider – helping in low-light photography, the quality of daytime photography can be compromised through the use of a wide aperture. And this is where the Galaxy S9 is so very special. It comes with variable aperture that works intelligently to deliver the best image quality in a variety of lighting conditions.

Google Pixel 2

The Google Pixel 2 carries a camera system powered with dual-sensors – and a 12-megapixel camera that delivers optical stabilisation. It also has a wider f/1.8 aperture which can be ideal for better low-light shots. And yes, there is a new Portrait Mode for more efficiently blurring the background of pictures. All these features make this smartphone a very powerful camera device today. The Auto-HDR+ function of Pixel 2 intelligently adjusts exposure of the camera—especially when the sun is shining too bright for your pictures, taking multiple shots every time you hit the shutter and combining all the images, to deliver a perfect shot to you. These features make this device a perfect fit for capturing scenic landscapes and city shots.

Video mode of Google Pixel 2 is another huge strength of this device and offers stabilisation capabilities. The camera uses both optical and electronic stabilisation to deliver smooth footage.

Vivo V9

Camera is perhaps the biggest selling point for Vivo V9. It comes packed with dual-camera setup on the back—a 16-megapixel and a 5-megapixel camera—delivers great results. Vivo V9 is offering portrait mode on both the front and rear cameras. It comes with 24-megapixel front-facing camera which is just about perfect for taking selfies that offer great detail. Vivo V9 allows you to change the lighting, even after you’ve taken the picture. So you can have an option to go with natural light, studio light, stereo lights and monochrome—all depending on your mood and requirement for a particular picture, situation. The camera UI offers different modes for you to use, including professional, panorama, Face Beauty, Photo, Video, and AR Stickers.

Oppo F7

Oppo F7 is another camera centric smartphone that comes with Artificial Intelligence powered beauty feature. This device has a 25 megapixel front camera that carries an aperture of f/2.2 and a 16MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture.

Oppo F7’s innovative AI Beauty feature can figure out how much beautification is required to make you look better. This device also has an interesting feature of Augmented Reality stickers which can be quite fun to play with. This device also offers an option of the turning on ‘Super Vivid’ mode which works towards increasing the saturation of colours in a picture.

Zia Askari writes on communications, technology and gadgets at TelecomDrive.com.