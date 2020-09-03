Fight germs with this Philips creation

At my end, the Philips UV-C Disinfection system was deployed to disinfect fruits and vegetables, milk packets, bottles and personal products such as car keys, combs, sunglasses. etc.

We all face adversity from time to time, the key thing here is to emerge stronger and not be overcome by negative thoughts. After all, it gives us an opportunity to learn some tough lessons that can help us improve our life and circumstances. Last fortnight, a family member had a brush with the coronavirus and all hell broke loose—health and hygiene has dominated the mind space since then. It was then this reviewer realised there’s no better time to check out a new Philips creation that can make a huge difference in our lives. I am talking about the Philips UV-C Disinfection system, brought to the market by Signify Innovations India.

Designed and manufactured in India, the disinfection system uses UV-C radiation technology, which has been validated to effectively inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. Philips UV-C Disinfection system can quickly disinfect objects of daily use in homes, such as fruits and vegetables, packaged food, keys, mobile phones, stationery, laptops, and baby products. This product can also be used in offices to disinfect the daily use objects. There are three variants—10 litres, 15 litres and 30 litres capacity, priced at Rs 7,990, Rs 9,990, and Rs 11,990, respectively.

It is important to throw some light on how ultraviolet disinfection works. Basically it is a non-chemical approach to disinfection—no chemical or consumable requiring refills are added which makes the process simple, inexpensive and requires low maintenance. Ultra-violet (UV) light is invisible to the human eye and is divided into UV-A, UV-B and UV-C.

UV-C lighting has the power to disinfect air, surfaces and water; it is found within 100-280 nm range and germicidal action is maximised at 265 nm with reductions on either side. Philips low pressure UV-C lamps have their main emission at 254 nm; the germicidal lamps are extremely effective in breaking down the DNA of micro-organisms. This Philips product has a UV-C lamp which uses the UV band to disinfect the products exposed to it.

Our trial unit was the 30-litre variant; the system is extremely portable and does not occupy much space. It is easy to use and at first look, has a striking resemblance to an OTG or Microwave normally found in our homes. It is intended to disinfect frequently touched objects and personal items mentioned above. As the product has the light source in enclosed space, it takes approximately two to eight minutes for disinfection depending upon the size of the object.

At my end, the Philips UV-C Disinfection system was deployed to disinfect fruits and vegetables, milk packets, bottles and personal products such as car keys, combs, sunglasses. etc. The device is intended for surface disinfection. A word of caution: it cannot be used to disinfect the surfaces of medical devices and surgical masks, etc. The system can be operated in two modes: Custom mode and Easy/Quick mode. In the first, use the buttons of the front panel to set a customised timing of 2,5 or 8 minutes by pressing the buttons, the selection should be based on the size and quantity of items kept.

In the Easy/Quick mode, the standard timer of 3 minutes can be quickly activated when the start button is pressed twice. Press the Start button for first time and the timer will load with 3 minutes on the display, on the second press of Start button the system will begin the disinfection process.

Long story short, one gets a deep sense of satisfaction (especially during these pandemic times) when our everyday items are cleaned thoroughly for any harmful germs that might cause various illnesses. Backed by high-end technology, the Philips UV-C Disinfection system is an easy-to-use machine that cleans our objects in a matter of few minutes. A must-have equipment for both homes and workplaces.

Estimated street price: Rs 11,990 (30 L variant)