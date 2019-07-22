Philips SPA9120: These speakers look and sound great

Technical-speak, the SPA9120B tower speakers have cable length of 1.5m, there is a 3.5mm stereo connector, microphone socket and USB 2.0 option.

Wireless speakers are simple to use and operate, are extremely portable and by and large, quite affordable—key traits that have made them quite popular among consumers these days. However, there are times when we desire to listen to our choice of music on the good-old monolithic wooden speakers—reminds me of the 80s and early 90s—that occupy a significant amount of real estate in our living areas, have a copious amount of wires all around but the audio output from these is superb and simply outstanding. Philips SPA9120B tower speakers will remind you of that era. At Rs 22,990, these multimedia tower speakers come with a wireless microphone, they pack a powerful bass and a range of connectivity options in an elegant wooden cabinet. Put simply, they are apt for those obsessed with sound. We take a look at some of their key features and how they perform.

The SPA9120B tower speakers come in extensive packaging and like I said earlier, there is a fair bit of cabling around that needs to be properly fitted. However, the same will not deter a not-so-tech-savvy user; just follow the instructions, set the two units as recommended and you are ready to rock-and-roll. The speakers have a whooping 120W sound output power, wireless music streaming happens via Bluetooth. That means you can connect this Philips music system with your mobile phone, laptop or tablet with wireless connectivity.

There is USB Direct feature for easy MP3 music playback; thanks to the complete file transferability, you can easily enjoy the convenience and fun of accessing more digital music via the built-in USB Direct. You can even sing along with the convenience of a wireless microphone.

Technical-speak, the SPA9120B tower speakers have cable length of 1.5m, there is a 3.5mm stereo connector, microphone socket and USB 2.0 option. The audio system has frequency range of 40Hz-20kHz and Signal/Noise ratio of >60dB. The built-in FM tuner lets you enjoy your favourite songs or news from your radio station every day. Simply tune into the station that you want to listen. I found this feature to be quite relevant because many people are still addicted to listening to radio music or even the news or any other radio programme.

During the trial period, I connected the tower speakers to my mobile phone and played some music stored on it. I also streamed music from YouTube and wow, the sound output is rich, crystal clear with powerful bass. Songs from Jodhaa Akbar like Khwaja Mere Khwaja by AR Rahman, Mann Mohanaa by Bela Shende, AR Rahman’s Yeh Jo Des Hai Tera from Swades, among others, were simply blissful on this Philips system, the listening experience hugely elevated thanks to the much-delayed yet eagerly awaited monsoon rains in the capital.

There are many wireless speakers out in the market now, but this Philips multimedia tower speaker system is very affordable and I am sure will meet the demands of every audiophile for an audio device that delivers quality sound and design. It features impressive sound quality, good design, easy Bluetooth pairing option, and wireless microphone for singing along. Buy this for its clear and crisp sound as well as its ability to transport you to the 80s era.