Philips Smart Wi-fi LED: Easy to use and affordable

Philips Smart Wi-Fi bulb is easy to use & affordable. It lets you conveniently control your home lighting via an app.

Inside our homes or outside, India’s LED story is steadily progressing with each passing day. The key reason: Light-emitting diode (LED) light sources are far more energy efficient and longer lasting than other types of bulbs. Thanks to voice-controlled smart speakers, we can also control lighting in our homes. But for that, we want the bulbs to be smart as well. Towards this, lighting major Signify (formerly known as Philips Lighting), has introduced Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb; this smart bulb works on Wi-Fi and lets you easily control your Philips Smart lighting using a mobile app or voice assistants including Siri, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

If my memory serves me right, there is another wireless lighting system from the company, called Philips HUE, that lets you easily control your light and create the right ambience for every moment. So, how is the new offering different from the earlier one? Well, basically Philips HUE operates on a connecting bridge, that is, Wi-Fi directly cannot be enabled from bulb to smart device which makes HUE a bit costlier and complex proposition. Whereas, Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED bulb operates on WiZ connected platform (app based); the technology upgradation has been done in the bulb itself to offer a user friendly device. No connecting bridge is required in Philips Smart WiFi bulb—that makes it economical too. It is available for Rs 999 (pack of one).

Getting started is simple: Download the free WiZ app (iOS or Android), screw the Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED light bulb in any existing table lamp or wall fixture, and follow the step-by-step guide in the app to complete the setup. Basically, you connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi network —no wiring, smart hub or additional equipment is required.

Once the setup is done, the Philips Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb lets you create the perfect mood for every moment. You can choose from its thousands of colour options or use its preset themes or create special customised light settings. You can also tune your Philips Smart Wi-Fi Bulb to the perfect shade of white light, ranging from warm white to cool daylight to suit your daily tasks. By choosing the right light suited to different parts of the day, it also supports your body’s natural circadian rhythm, enhancing your well-being. Philips Smart Wi-Fi Bulb also lets you automate your lighting, using its timer and scheduling functions. For example, your lights could switch on automatically as you reach home.

In actual usage, the Philips smart bulb gets connected very easily, responds pretty well and changes the colour on the go. In short, brighten up your homes with this Philips innovation.