Philips In-ear Wireless ANC Neckband: Stands out for its sound

The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close.

Wireless neckband headphones are increasingly becoming popular. As opposed to larger over or on-ear headphones, neckband headphones don’t apply any pressure to your head itself, which makes them very easy and comfortable to wear for more extended periods. These audio devices are especially a hit among fitness enthusiasts (many of whom seem to be inseparable from their music) and people who commute for long hours, especially on their bikes. Ultimately, the success of neckband headphones boils down to three essential considerations: a unique combination of convenience, features and battery life.

TPV Technology India, brand license partner for Philips’ range of televisions, audio and monitors, has introduced Philips in-ear wireless ANC neckband (TAPN505BK), that seems to tick all the right boxes. Packed with advanced technology, such as four 4 noise sensors that actively cancel 95% of background noise, 13mm drivers for detailed, balanced sound, these wireless in-ear headphones (though priced a bit steep at Rs 11,990) are a great everyday accessory. I have been using these headphones for my daily run-cum-walk ritual and they are sturdy and stand out for their sound and fit.

You can stay focused with the wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones that give you upto 14 hours play time (10 hours with active noise canceling). The lightweight neckband makes it easy to keep these headphones close. They have active noise canceling (ANC), so there are no distractions, come with 12.2mm neodymium acoustic drivers so there is detailed sound and powerful bass. There’s also Line-in cable port for wired listening, built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio, plus rapid charge; you can charge for five minutes and get two hours play. A single charge takes just 1.5 hours, and gives you 14 hours of play time.

I was pretty amazed with the Philips innovation in the realm of ANC. Basically, you can shut off the noise of a busy office or road traffic chaos at the touch of a button. If you’re out and about, you can listen to your music and stay tuned to the noise of the street in Awareness Mode. You can take a call and pause your playlist, all without touching your mobile device. When you’re listening to music and podcasts, perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver clear, detailed sound. These headphones are capable of reproducing high frequencies of upto 40 kHz; they will give you more detail when you are on the move. The best part: these wireless headphones are ready to pair the instant you switch on Bluetooth. Once they’re paired, they remember the last device they were paired with.

The slender neckband sits comfortably behind your neck. Its Vibration Mode ensures you won’t miss a call even if you are deep into your music or have the earbuds around your neck. In my opinion, this Philips in-ear wireless ANC neckband is a great sounding accessory that makes for an excellent everyday and sports headphone. Highly recommended.

Estimated street price: Rs 11,990