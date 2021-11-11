Philips HexaStyle LED Downlights: Light up your unique style

The downlight fits in regular round cut-outs in ceiling, enabling easy installation.

Downlights are a growing category in India and are very popular amongst people building new homes or making structural renovations. Currently, downlights are only available in two shapes— round or square, that are installed as single units offering functional and ambient lighting. In this regard, a new offering from the lighting major Signify will enable consumers to express their creativity and design a truly personalised lighting experience for their home, by creating unique patterns in their ceilings. The Philips HexaStyle LED downlights are a unique, first-of-its-kind hexagonal shaped downlight that can be arranged in different patterns to create unique designs in the ceiling. Moreover, it is built with a round fitment, making it easy to install in regular round-shaped cut-outs in the ceiling.

The downlight fits in regular round cut-outs in ceiling, enabling easy installation. It offers high energy efficiency of 100 lumens per watt and is available in both warm white and cool white options and three wattages—8W, 12W and 15W, priced at Rs 750, Rs 1025 and Rs 1,150 respectively. It also features the company’s EyeComfort technology which is designed to be easy on the eyes. With its Philips HexaStyle downlight that can be arranged in unique patterns, Signify is redefining the usage of downlights as a design element as well, in addition to offering just functional and ambient lighting. “With this innovative product, we have expanded the product functionality from only illumination to illumination and design as well,” says Sumit Joshi, CEO and MD, Signify Innovations India.

Customers can use their imagination to create unlimited designs in their ceiling by placing the hexagonal shaped downlights in different configurations. Put simply, you can make a statement with this all-new Philips HexaStyle downlight.

Estimated street price: Rs 750 (8W), Rs 1025 (12W), Rs 1,150 (15W)