PewDiePie is YouTube’s most subscribed channel. Again.

PewDiePie is the winner again

The digital-war for most subscribers broke out between the two leading YouTube channels – PewDiePie and T-Series, months ago. And PewDiePie of Swedish YouTuber Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg once again regained the crown of the most subscribed YouTube channel on Tuesday. This treat for PewDiePie and his fans comes only a few hours after T-Series claimed the title of the YouTube channel with most subscribers. T-Series’s short-lived victory saw several types of reactions but resentment was the consensus.

The subscriber count of PewDiePie spiked by 160,000 after two popular YouTube channels with a huge number of followers promoted the channel. PewDiePie and T-Series have been engaged in a seven-month-long revelry to get the top spot and it is just a matter of a few hours before the tables turn.

According to data from Social Blade, T-Series surpassed PewDiePie for over 120 times in the last seven months. And it retained the top position till March 31, after that PewDiePie took over the crown as followers from two channels – kwebblekop and Philip DeFranco decided to show him support. ‘kwebblekop’ has nearly 10 million subscribers, whereas Philip DeFranco has over 6 million followers. Several other YouTubers, including MrBeast and Team 10 member have also promoted the channel in the past.

Earlier, T-Series chairman, Bhushan Kumar, also jumped into the rivalry and posted a video urging Indians to follow the channel and make it the biggest one to “make India win.” He wrote, “We’re on the brink of becoming the world’s biggest @YouTube channel. We can make history. We can make India win. Subscribe to @TSeries #BharatWinsYouTube.”

At the time of press, PewDiePie has 92,688,460 followers and T-series has 92,440,073 – and the subscriber difference is at 24,83,877. The subscriber count of both the channel increasing every second.