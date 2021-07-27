Pegasus spyware: WhatsApp CEO wants Apple to do more to ensure privacy of iPhone users

Pegasus spyware scandal shook nations over evasion of privacy (IE Image)

As the Pegasus spyware scandal shook nations over evasion of privacy and snooping allegedly by government agencies including India, WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart talking on the issues said that it is a wake-up call for security on the internet to make mobile phones safe for all.

Catchcart asked Apple to do more towards keeping its devices safe from the dangers of malware. He even said that saying that Apple users need not worry about security issues as not enough information of only thousands or tens of thousands of victims were only out. Cathcart told The Guardian that such cyberattacks are affecting human rights defenders all around the world and when one person’s phone is not safe, anyone’s phone is not safe.

According to Ivan Krstic, head of Apple security Engineering, although the threat of security breach exists the majority of Apple devices are safe. Condemning the cyberattacks on activists and journalists said that such invasions are highly sophisticated, used to target specific individuals, and have a short shelf life. Praising Apple for its security innovations he affirmed that iPhone is the safest, most secure consumer mobile device on the market.

Krstic promised that Apple will continue to work to defend customer security end to end by adding new protections for their device and data.