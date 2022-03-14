Pebble Pace Pro: Boost your health with this smart wrist-wear

Pebble Pace Pro has a bright, curved HD display, long battery life and advanced sensors for tracking health vitals

Pebble is an almost decade-old technology brand, founded by daughter-father duo (Komal and Ajay Agarwal) that endeavours to get the perfect blend of innovation, technology and design in each of its products—headphones, speakers, power banks, smart wearables, etc. “We want your experience of using Pebble technology to be smooth, so you have one less thing to worry about,” says Komal Agarwal, the co-founder. “Well, we’ve got it right so far.” This fast-growing firm has 100+ products in its portfolio, 10,000+ retail partners and more than 10 million happy customers.

Early this year, the homegrown smart wearable brand introduced two unique calling smartwatches—Pebble Leap and second-generation Pebble Cosmos Pro. Pebble has now debuted the second-generation Pebble Pace Pro, which is an essential upgrade to its predecessor Pebble Pace. A good-looking and smooth performing timepiece, Pace Pro comes with an attractive 1.7-inch bright, curved HD display, an easy-access intelligent menu short-cut and advanced dual sensors for SpO2, heart rate and blood pressure monitoring. “We have made it a feature-packed, and value-for-money smartwatch,” says Agarwal, who is an electronic engineer from NTU, Singapore and an IIM Calcutta post-graduate. Pebble Pace Pro is currently up from grabs on the brand’s website pebblecart.com and Amazon, at an introductory price of Rs 2,999.

We got the Pace Pro for review purposes and were quite impressed with its build quality, features and smooth overall functioning. Pebble Pace Pro is designed to look premium and is equipped with advanced dual sensors for tracking health vitals round the clock. It has the complete health suite with eight primary sports modes and accurate sensors to track calories burnt and steps taken throughout the day. Other important features include hydration alert, sleep record, call reject and mute, female health alert and more.

The Pace Pro is available in four trendy and classy colours—Jet Black, Golden Black, Ivory, and Metallic Blue. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, so you can effortlessly sync it to your mobile device, has standby time of up to 20 days, is IP68 water resistant and weighs a featherlight 50gm. The strap material is high-quality silicon and what’s more, the wrist-wear comes with a one-year replacement guarantee.

Touted by the brand as a fashion accessory and a substitute to the existing designer analog watches, Pebble Pace Pro comes with more than 100 watch faces and swappable straps to match your attire and mood. The premium alloy dial and smooth clutter-free interface of the watch make it one of the most sought-after affordable premium smartwatches in its category.

An all-round great wearable, I have been using the Pace Pro for some time now. In real-time usage, it captures data quite accurately. Multiple watch faces let you give a fresh look to your wrist-wear whenever you want it; sedentary alert is a key feature that will stir you into action whenever you are sitting at one place for a long time. You can stay connected with the help of the many essential smart features including call mute and reject facility, calories burnt, etc. It even shows notifications from your iPhone or Android device. Trust me, the more you wear this device, the more you learn about yourself and your workouts. Overall, a smart buy for the health and fashion-conscious lot.

Estimated street price: Rs 2,999