PC industry’s record-breaking sales will continue in 2021 too: Meghana Patwardhan

MEGHANA PATWARDHAN, Vice-President, Dell Latitude & Mobility Products, Dell Technologies

The need and the demand to work from anywhere will place greater emphasis on PCs that are always connected, globally, with simple connectivity solutions. “We like to say we’re in the ‘post, post PC era’ where the PC remains the number one choice for working and learning in the ‘do it from anywhere’ world,” says Meghana Patwardhan, vice-president, Dell Latitude & Mobility Products, Dell Technologies, in a recent interview with Sudhir Chowdhary. Excerpts:

Technologies such as AI, ML, IoT and cloud are being touted as the next big thing. What are the major shifts you have seen in the PC landscape, as far as these technologies are concerned?

Technologies like cloud, 5G and AI play a critical role as we look to the future of computing and overall customer experience. We have made a lot of headway with our most intelligent PCs, and our future PCs will take this even further.

For example, we already use AI to make PC usage more seamless, customised and hassle-free. In the future, these technologies will make today’s common tech challenges, like connecting to the local network or setting up a printer, much more intuitive and simple. Remote management will be made easier too. Imagine a future where PCs will self-heal to keep you working instead of looking for help, ultimately fixing problems before they manifest. “We are on this journey already, and our PCs of the future will evolve to where IT never even touches a PC.

Increased intelligence with AI and ML will also open new ways to connect and collaborate. Imagine a PC that understands when you want to be seen, and learns when you don’t—where you can trust your PC to keep your camera turned off until you choose the moments you want to participate via video.

There will also be greater use of the cloud as large application loads move beyond the device itself, thanks to innovations in 5G connectivity. It will bring new use cases and applications in telemedicine, manufacturing, and field work— while providing capacity and performance from any location.

How has the technology landscape changed as far as computing is concerned?

Twenty years ago people declared the death of the PC. However, the industry is seeing record-breaking sales, proving quite the opposite. The momentum has continued into 2021 with record revenue for Dell’s PC business with first quarter earnings of $13.3 billion, up 20%. It’s not just about the PC – it’s the software and ecosystem around it too. You’ll continue to see us invest in key areas to make computing experiences more personal, more intelligent, more connected, more collaborative and more beautiful while keeping sustainability and security at the core.

Can you shed some light on how Dell has integrated the use of these technologies in the latest commercial portfolio?

Dell Optimizer, our AI and ML-based software, is available across select Dell Latitude, OptiPlex and Precision devices. It works intelligently in the background and adapts to how each user works for a more personalised experience. Powering features like Express Sign-in where the PC will wake on approach and lock as you walk away. Dell Optimizer also improves overall application performance, eliminates echoes and background noise, conserves battery power, improves connectivity, enhances security and more. Optimizer is the culmination of multiple years of software development and customer feedback, and is especially crucial in this moment. As professionals navigate the balance of work and home, they need devices that can keep up with them, not slow them down.

Connectivity is also top of mind as more companies embrace a permanent flexible work policy. Our Dell Latitude 9510 was the industry’s first 5G-capable business PC, and we continue to introduce new Latitude PCs with 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and 4G LTE for fast connections.

How is Dell minimising the environmental impact through sustainable designing?

Our goal is that by 2030, for every product a customer buys, we will reuse or recycle an equivalent product, and 100% of our packaging and more than half of our product content will be made from recycled or renewable material. The drive to meet this goal is embedded across our organisation.