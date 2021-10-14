PC Health: Turbocharge your computer

As per the study, battery runs for almost twice as much time with WD Blue SATA SSD compared to when using an HDD.

Personal computers have become an essential part of daily lives in today’s hyper-connected world. People are eager to ramp up their productivity to free up more time. As per a Western Digital sponsored study, titled ‘PC Health and Upgrade’, consumers are looking to upgrade their PC components to extend their computing devices’ life and enhance productivity.

The research found that over 51% of the respondents feel that upgrading from hard disk drive (HDD) to solid-state drive (SSD) is critical for enhancing their PC performance. However, more than 80% of PCs in the country are still supported by HDDs, and four in five PCs have 500GB as internal capacity, both of which exacerbate performance-related issues in PCs.

Predominantly used for productivity linked applications, the survey finds a PC has become an all-purpose device today. Consumers buy PCs and laptops for a variety of reasons such as generic computing (62.5%), productivity (59.3%), entertainment (57.6%), education (57.2%), social networking (55%), video conferencing (43.6%), gaming (42%), multimedia creation (36.6%). Only 4.4% of the respondents use them for other activities. Therefore, PC performance matters more than ever before, as the consumers want to do more in less time.

Jaganathan Chelliah, senior director – Marketing, India & MEA, Western Digital, said, “The study has given us a lot of interesting insights about PC users in India. More than 40% of PC users are spending five to 12 hours on their devices for a variety of tasks and therefore are seeking an upgrade in their PC performance. For Western Digital, these insights have enabled us to offer relevant storage solutions to consumers. For example, our WD Blue SSDs are designed specifically for productivity seekers and content creators who want both performance and reliability.”

Laptop users are also looking for enhanced battery life. As per the study, battery runs for almost twice as much time with WD Blue SATA SSD compared to when using an HDD. In India, about half of the laptops being used (46%) are either more than three years old or are due to be three years old in the next six to nine months. As a result, the users have already started experiencing performance issues. They are considering buying new laptops or upgrading critical components to improve the device’s performance. According to the study, upgrading to an SSD increases the overall desktop performance by upto 80%.