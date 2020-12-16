PC Gaming: Give your game the perfect set-up

Khalid Wani, director – Sales, India, Western Digital, said, “As the gaming landscape evolves and more immersive gaming titles emerge, gamers require higher performance to stay up-to-speed.

Excitement, fun and challenge are the key motivators for PC gaming; however, a recent study by Western Digital highlights that more than half (57%) have cited slow storage as a key factor for poor game experience. That’s not all. A majority of gamers responding to the Next-Gen Gamers research also highlighted slow game loading (51%) and bandwidth issues (51%) as main pain points.

Gamers feel that RAM (52%), graphics card (43%), and processor (41%) also have a role to play in the overall gaming experience. The survey reveals that for 59% of gamers slow loading times have impacted their gameplay. Two in every five gamers have made the unbearable decision of deleting their old titles due to running out of storage.

To help gamers enhance their gameplay experience and adapt to the evolving gaming landscape, Western Digital has introduced a series of new products under its WD_BLACK portfolio of storage solutions. Khalid Wani, director – Sales, India, Western Digital, said, “As the gaming landscape evolves and more immersive gaming titles emerge, gamers require higher performance to stay up-to-speed.

Our latest WD_BLACK SSD portfolio is innovative and offers high-performance storage solutions, specially designed for the gamers to help them stay ahead of the game. We have optimised both internal and portable SSDs and these products not only provide more storage for gamers but elevate the gaming experience as a whole.”