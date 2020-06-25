PC gamers’ guide: Here’s how to get the best out of your PC gaming experience

PC gaming is the most mature gaming platform available to gamers today as it offers a plethora of hardware options.

By Anand Subramanya

The personal computer’s popularity has risen in step with the gaming industry. Even as mobile and online gaming have exploded with ease of access, PC gaming continues to hold its own in terms of engineering and in using advanced technologies to drive gaming forward.

PC gaming became popular thanks to technology and innovation. As we evolved from low-resolution monitors into Ultra HD, the computer’s processors and graphics also kept getting stronger. For example, lightweight OLED screens changed the way we viewed colours, refresh frequencies and response times. Thermal compounds allowed a CPU to cool significantly faster than without application, and now VR compatible PCs are a reality. GameShift, an innovative solution allows a gamer to increase fan speed for cooling the processor while gaming at the press of a button, thereby improving his/her gaming performance.

For serious gamers who invest hundreds if not thousands of hours into gameplay, the technology and innovation in a gaming PC makes a disproportionate difference.

Here are some ways to get the most out of PC gaming:

Better controls and tools = better gaming experience

A computer game allows far more control of your movement, strategy, planning and coordination. Look at the tools you have —a keyboard and mouse suited to your needs that can be tweaked according to the game you play. Since the PC is control-agnostic, you can also choose to plug a controller into your PC to play a game, there are no limits. As any veteran gamer will tell you, your controls drive the kind of games you play.

Pro tip: Alienware Command Centre allows gamers to control multiple features in their Alienware computers through a single interface. Bundled with the system, each version activates different features for different system models, giving gamers an absolute control over their play.

Immersive gaming experience

Gamers swear by their monitors. The gaming monitor plays a decisive role in your gaming setup; it drives what kind of hardware you will need to get the best experience. The cornerstone of any solid gaming experience is a monitor which supports high refresh rate (forget the lag altogether), a high screen resolution at 4K or even 8K if you are ambitious and renders your high-end graphics in vivid detail. This offers a surreal and immersive gaming experience, often unavailable on other platforms.

Pro tip: Crucial to fast-paced first-person shooter games, choose a monitor with refresh rate of 144Hz and whose refresh rate is no more than 3ms for the best experience.

Explore Tobii Eye Tracker, an application which lets gamers control the game’s input with their eyes. With this, a gamer can set specifications in their power, mouse, touchpad and game extension settings.

Have you heard about the bleeding edge OLED displays? Incredible and vibrant colours, deep blacks, brighter screens, what’s not to love about them?

Customise all components

PC gaming is the most mature gaming platform available to gamers today as it offers a plethora of hardware options. You can get a pre-assembled PC if you’re new to PC gaming, but if you’re a seasoned gamer, you can build a customised game machine. Think about all the choices you have in GPUs, CPUs, RAMs, SSD and regular hard disks. You can tweak your PC down to the last detail and future proof it to a large extent.

Pro tip: When buying or building a cabinet for your PC, keep your available space requirements, proper cooling mechanisms to suit the rest of your CPU and graphics card in mind.

The writer is director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India