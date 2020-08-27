PC brand Compaq to launch smart TVs in India in September in partnership with Flipkart

Anand Dubey, CEO of Ossify’s Compaq Televisions Business was quoted as saying that the smart tv market is one of the fastest growing segments in the country

Computer brand Compaq has partnered with Flipkart to sell its debut smart televisions in India. The announcement comes months after the company joined forces with the New Delhi and NCR region based Ossify industries to sell smart tvs in the country. Compaq smart tvs will be available on Flipkart from the beginning of the next month.

In accordance with the rising demand of Android televisions in the country, the company’s smart tvs are also expected to run Android which would aid the digital content streaming applications like Netflix, Hotstar and others.

Among the new features and technology which the company has incorporated for its smart tvs are Mimi Hearing Technology, Dolby audio and True Sound Surround. With the demand of computers getting a little tapered, the company is pinning its hope on its smart tv segment.

Anand Dubey, CEO of Ossify’s Compaq Televisions Business was quoted as saying that the smart tv market is one of the fastest growing segments in the country and provides a unique opportunity to help a large section of consumers shift from using traditional television to using the multi-functional smart televisions. He also said that Flipkart which has come on board with the company to sell its smart televisions has a deep understanding of its consumer base and the smart television industry. He further said that the decision to ally with Flipkart will help both the partners to share their synergies with an aim of bringing the new age technology solutions to millions of consumers in the country.