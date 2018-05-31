Paytm’s this feature will make your life easier, check details

In an update by Paytm for iOS users. In their new update, they have enabled ‘Hey Siri’ support for their users. (Reuters)

Apple users love Siri – an artificial intelligence-based personal assistant which helps them get things done. Siri can send messages, call people, read out emails, play music and more. But what if there is yet another feature of Siri which can make your life easier and you did not know it? Well, you can also send money through Siri.

In an update by Paytm for iOS users. In their new update, they have enabled ‘Hey Siri’ support for their users. It means, users, can instantly send money to their loved ones using the ‘Hey Siri’ command. It directly eliminates the long process of opening the app, searching the contact to filling details to send money.

Here is how it works:

Step 1: Give the command ‘Hey Siri’ to your iPhone.

Step 2: Tell Siri to send the desired amount to the concerned person.

Step 3: You will be asked via which app do you want to send the money.

Step 4: Select Paytm.

Step 5: Siri will ask for your confirmation before sending the money.

Step 6: After sending the amount, Siri will give you a confirmation that your money has been sent.

About Paytm:

Paytm is India’s largest leading payment gateway that offers comprehensive payment services for customer and merchants. We offer mobile payment solutions to over 7 million merchants and allow consumers to make seamless mobile payments from Cards, Bank Accounts and Digital Credit among others. We pioneered and are the leader of QR based mobile payments in India.

With the launch of Paytm Payments Bank, we aim to bring banking and financial services to half-a-billion un-served and under-served Indians. Our investors include Softbank, SAIF Partners, Alibaba Group and Ant Financial.

We strive to maintain an open culture where everyone is a hands-on contributor and feels comfortable sharing ideas and opinions. Our team spends hours, designing each new feature and obsesses about the smallest of details.