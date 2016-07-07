Paytm to sell Mi Max and Xiaomi’s other smartphones; offers cashback and free Mi Bands

As part of its strategic alliance, Mi India will open a brand store on Paytm to create a smartphone and accessories portfolio to tap Paytm user base. (Source: IE)

Starting July 8, the mobile payment and e-commerce platform, Paytm will sell chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi’s all smartphone available in India including Mi Max which will be available from July 13. Paytm offers cashback and Mi Bands for lucky customers on purchase of smartphones.

Xiaomi’s Mi 5, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 2 Prime, and Redmi 2 are the smartphones that will be available from July 8.

To lure customers, Paytm will offer cash-backs and free Mi Bands for 10 lucky customers every hour on the day of launch. The cash-backs include Rs. 500 for Redmi Note 3, Rs. 1000 for Mi 5, and Rs. 250 for Redmi 2 Prime and Redmi 2 from 8 July to 10 July.

“To the delight of our users, we are now making Xiaomi products easily available on Paytm with the added attraction of launch offers and deals. This move is in line with our strategy of making available the largest assortment in the country to our users,” said Amit Bavaria, Vice President, Paytm.

Xiaomi Mi Max was launched late last month and is priced at Rs 14,999. The phone sports 16 MP rear and 5 MP front camera, 3GB RAM, 4850mAh battery and 6.44 inch screen. Xiaomi India’s smartphone portfolio starts with Redmi 2 which is priced at Rs 5,999.