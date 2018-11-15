Paytm rolls out Social Community Platform exclusively for women

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 5:54 PM

Paytm's domestic parent company One97 Communications on Thursday introduced a "Social Community Platform" exclusively for women as an interactive social feed, in partnership with an online womens community -- "Sheroes".

Paytm rolls out Social Community Platform exclusively for women (Reuters)

Paytm’s domestic parent company One97 Communications on Thursday introduced a “Social Community Platform” exclusively for women as an interactive social feed, in partnership with an online womens community — “Sheroes”. This is an interactive social feed where women can engage on topics including health, careers, relationships, cooking and hobbies while sharing their life stories, achievements and moments with fellow women, the company said in a statement.

Paytm aims at empowering women with informative content on personal development, career guidance, health, lifestyle and inspirational stories specially curated by “Sheroes”.

“This is an important initiative towards women’s empowerment as it provides specially curated content and various communities that they can participate in as per their interests,” said Deepak Abbot, Senior Vice President, Paytm.

This feature is available inside “Paytm Inbox” in accord with the platform’s newly launched content-based services that include news, live TV, cricket, entertainment and games.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Paytm rolls out Social Community Platform exclusively for women
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition