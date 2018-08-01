Paytm Mall to open dedicated Lenovo store for SMB laptops

Under the partnership, Paytm Mall, which is owned by Paytm Ecommerce Pvt Ltd., will host a unique Lenovo brand store on its platform to drive discovery and instant purchases of the SMB range of laptops.

Aiming to reach out to 10 million Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) by 2020, global PC and smart devices brand Lenovo and global chip giant Intel on Wednesday announced a partnership with Paytm Mall.

“While SMBs are driving tremendous innovation, they still face challenges when it comes to adoption of the right IT infrastructure to gain operational efficiencies. With this association, we look forward to empower our customers with the right range of products and services,” Ashish Sikka, Head of SMB, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

According to Lenovo, the brand store will enable the customers to make instant purchases and also avail of cashback offers.

“This initiative is in line with Intel India’s effort to engage with growing business to establish the relevance of technology in general, and PCs in specific,” said Rahul Malhotra, Director-Retail, Intel India.

There will be an option to purchase laptops on interest-free EMIs. The platform is also offering low-cost extended warranty and purchase offers to SMBs.