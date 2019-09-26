Paytm Mall maha cashback carnival: Best deals on iPhones, smart TVs, speakers and Laptops

Buyers can choose from more than 200 mobile, fashion and consumer electronic brands during the Paytm Mall Maha Cashback Carniva

Paytm Mall Maha Cashback Carnival: With Diwali just around the corner, Paytm Mall has announced its festival season sale with great deals on smartphones, laptops, TVs and other accessories. Customers will get benefits of over Rs 100 crores during the festive season on Paytm Mall.

Paytm Mall is launching the Maha Cashback Carnival starting from September 29, 2019 to October 6, 2019. Maha Cashback Carnival is offering customers exclusive deals, discounts and curated offers across categories. Those who use HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards can avail an instant 10 per cent discount during the sale. Notably, this also includes EMI transactions as well. The Maha Cashback Carnival also has easy ’returns and exchange’ policy along with Bonus Benefits of up to Rs 10,000. Other benefits include offers on gold coins, no-cost EMIs on electronics and appliances starting from only Rs 499.

Buyers can choose from more than 200 mobile, fashion and consumer electronic brands during the Paytm Mall Maha Cashback Carnival besides benefitting from ‘price drops’ starting from 12PM to 4PM and ‘flash sales’ from 8PM to 12PM every day.

Gadgets galore: Speakers, smartphones, TVs, Laptops

During the sale, there will be combo offers such as smart speakers free with select smartphones and sound bars bundled with popular TVs. Moreover, Paytm Mall also has deals on iPhones, Mi TVs, JBL Speakers, GoPro, HP and Lenovo laptops, MSI Gaming laptops, besides data storage devices from brands such as Toshiba and SanDisk.

Some of the offers for Paytm Mall customers would extend to online purchases from authorized stores of Apple, Oppo and Vivo. For the fashionistas too, Paytm Mall has deals on on Puma, Fastrack, Van Heusen and Allen Solly and discounts on BIBA, W, and Aurelia besides Shoppers Stop, Big Bazaar and leading fashion and retail brands.

Paytm Mall isn’t the only one looking to cash in this season. Flipkart has Big Billion Day Sale coming while Amazon has its Great Indian Festival sale at the end of September. Diwali with Mi sale too is slated around the same time.