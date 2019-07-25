Paytm Mall joins hands with Apple to sell ‘genuine’ iPhone, iPad, Mac

Paytm Mall, the e-commerce wing of Paytm, has forged a partnership with Apple to become one of the authorised resellers in India. This means that the sellers on Paytm Mall would require a pre-authorised approval to be able to list Apple products, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and more. In the hindsight, it also alludes to reduction in the range of discounts and offers doled out by Paytm Mall on Apple products to attract buyers.

The Apple products in India are sold by authorised resellers, which have been authorised to market iPhone, iPad, and other devices from the Cupertino-based giant. Getting the label of ‘authorised reseller’ also means that Apple will promote Paytm Mall on its website where customers can go and buy devices.

The partnership between Paytm Mall and Apple also brings a cap on the discounts on the latter’s products being sold on the former’s platform. Paytm Mall says this would “ensure customers get only the genuine product at a fair price.” Earlier this year, Apple said it will gradually begin to choke a large number of discount and cashback offers on its products sold by e-tailers and small retailers.

Apple already has strategic partnerships with Flipkart, Amazon, Airtel, Vodafone, and Reliance Jio for the sale of its products in India.