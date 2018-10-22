Paytm Maha Cashback Sale: Google Pixel 2 XL available for as low as Rs 11,464 with cashback, exchange

Google Pixel 2 XL is available with cashback on Paytm Mall

Paytm Maha Cashback sale is underway where the e-commerce platform is offering cashback deals on a wide line of products including smartphones, TVs, electric appliances, home furniture, and more. The Android smartphones are available with up to Rs 10,000 cashback under the sale, in addition to a 10 per cent discount on American Express and Kotak Bank credit cards. Of all the smartphone deals, the Google Pixel 2 XL is available with a decent offer. The Google Pixel 2 XL can be purchased for as low as Rs 11,464.

Paytm Maha Cashback Sale Offer 2018

The Google Pixel 2 XL is listed at a price of Rs 43,964 on Paytm Mall. Under the Maha Cashback sale, the website is offering a cashback of Rs 7,000 on its purchase. After adjusting the cashback, the price of Pixel 2 XL comes down to Rs 36,964. On using a credit card of American Express or Kotak Bank, an additional cashback of 10 per cent up to Rs 2,500 will be applicable on the purchase. The final price that the customer needs to pay is Rs 34,464.

On top of this, Paytm Mall is giving an exchange value of as high as Rs 23,000 on Google Pixel 2 XL. The customer can further bring the cost down to Rs 11,464 by trading the old, used smartphone to get a good deal on Pixel 2 XL. The exchange value varies from model to model, so you might need to visit the website and check for yourself. There’s No Cost EMI option also available if you do not want to make the entire payment at once.

The Paytm Mall Maha Cashback sale sees discounts on other smartphones such as Oppo F9 Pro, Vivo V7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Vivo V11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy J8, Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and many others.