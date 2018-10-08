Paytm Maha Cashback Sale announced: iPhone X with Rs 12,000 cashback and more deals kick off on October 9

Paytm has revealed the offers on its website where smartphones will be in the focus for the most number of offers. (Source: Paytm Website)

The festive season is around the corner and it seems like all the e-commerce giants are leaving no stone unturned to attract customers. After Flipkart and Amazon had announced their respective sales, Paytm has now announced its Maha Cashback Sale. Paytm Maha Cashback sale will begin from the 9th of October and will go on till 15th October. The sale will see several cashback offers, as the name suggests, on a range of products. Paytm, in its traditional way, will conclude the sale one day later than Flipkart and Amazon.

Paytm has revealed the offers on its website where smartphones will be in the focus for the most number of offers. The customers who have ICICI debit card and credit card will be able to avail an additional cashback worth 10 per cent. The e-commerce company will offer cashback worth Rs 12,000 on the iPhone X. Paytm will host a number of deals on Vivo smartphones like the Vivo V7 with a cashback worth Rs 2,000. Similarly, the V11 Pro and the Oppo F9 Pro will come with an exchange bonus worth Rs 3,000.

Laptops and other electronic items will see cashback worth up to Rs 20,000. The company will offer discounts on various home appliances as well. The Paytm Mall app, the company claims, has more than 50,000 brands on its platform which will help you get great deals on clothing, footwear and other accessories.

During the sale, Paytm will be offering one Renault Kwid every day to a lucky winner who shops for more than Rs 999. This offer will begin from 9th October and will end on the 15th of October.