Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival Sale: Grab budget phones at Re 1, Redmi phones at Rs 99

Paytm Maha Cashback sale: The phones have been listed with up to Rs 10,000 cashback along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 17,000 on smartphone purchases (Source: Screengrab/Paytm Mall website)

Paytm Maha Cashback sale: Paytm has announced that Redmi phones can be purchased for as low as Rs 99 under the ‘Cracker Deals’, which will go live on Wednesday, October 2. The ‘Cracker Deals’ are part of the ongoing Paytm Maha Cashback Carnival sale, which is currently underway at paytmmall.com and will continue till October 6.

Budget phones will also be available at prices as low as Re 1 under the ‘Cracker Deals’. The ‘Cracker Deals’ will go live daily from 6 pm to 8 pm beginning Wednesday, October 2.

Paytm will offer heavy discounts under ‘Cracker Deals’ in the form of cashback. Paytm users will have to pay the original price of the phone upfront while they will receive the difference amount in their Paytm account in the form of cashback.

Paytm is yet to announce offer details on Redmi phones and budget phones. It is expected that Paytm will announce the deals every day at 6 pm during the sale period.

In the Paytm Maha Cashback sale, the company has listed discounts on a range of smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, and more. The phones have been listed with up to Rs 10,000 cashback along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 17,000 on smartphone purchases.

The Oppo F11 Pro 6GB + 128GB storage model, which is currently priced at Rs 29,990, is listed at Rs 19,990. The Samsung Galaxy A50s is available at Rs 19,550. Redmi Note 5 is available at Rs 6,474. To check out all the mobile deals, head to the Paytm Mall dedicated page. Paytm Mall has a dedicated webpage where all the deals have been listed.

In addition to cashback offers, 10 per cent instant discount is available on making purchases through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, and even on EMI transactions. Paytm says these bank offers will be applicable on all the smartphone purchases if the cart value exceeds Rs 5,000.