Paytm launches COVID-19 vaccine finder tool to check available slots: How to use, other details

The feature has also been linked to the CoWIN application and when users attempt to book their appointment at vaccination centres, they will be redirected to the CoWIN application.

Digital payment application Paytm in a crucial development has decided to help its users find Covid-19 vaccination centres available near their home. The company has launched the COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder function on the application for both its Android as well as iPhone users. During the third phase of Covid-19 vaccination, many people are finding it difficult to trace the available vaccine slots at nearest vaccination centres and the Paytm app feature is aimed at solving the very same problem. The announcement was made by Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on twitter today. Being widely used by the users for their digital payments, the feature on the application can significantly boost the vaccination drive in the country.

The application feature has been designed in a manner that it tallies and converges real time data from the government vaccination digital platform CoWIN. Users should note that the information available on the CoWIN Vaccinator App and the government website as well as the Paytm feature will be the same.

How to use Paytm COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder?

Users of the feature will have to fill in their area PIN code and their district to help the finder trace available vaccination centres in their area. The feature has also been designed to send notifications to the users as and when there are available vaccine slots in their area. If a slot is available then the users will be notified and then they will have to book their appointment on the scheduled date and time. The feature has also been linked to the CoWIN application and when users attempt to book their appointment at vaccination centres, they will be redirected to the CoWIN application.

To sum up, the Paytm feature only notifies and informs its users about the available vaccine slots in their area. However, the feature has not been designed to also facilitate booking an appointment. Users can find the feature on the app in its Mini App Store Section. In the Mini App Store Section, users can easily locate the Vaccine Finder icon.