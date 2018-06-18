Paytm launches another set of features – How to avail these free services

Paytm Inbox’s new features are now live on the iOS app

Paytm on Monday announced that it is overhauling its Inbox tab to introduce new services including live TV, real-time news and cricket updates, popular videos, and games. The Paytm Inbox service will now show a host of features to deviate the users from just the messages and order details. After having been tested comprehensively, the new features are now available on iOS and will roll out on Android platform by this week.

To access Paytm Inbox, the users need to tap on the Inbox tab located on the extreme left. The in-app messaging service has had Chat for quite some time and Paytm is now adding more engaging features. Paytm has partnered many publishers and game companies to make the content available to the users within the app.

Among the partners are Aaj Tak, Bloomberg Quint, 9XM, India Today, Mirror Now, Zoom, and ET Now among others for live TV services. There will be news from the Indian publishers as well, similar to what you see in other news aggregator apps. Apart from this, you get several games including a knockoff version of Angry Birds.

“We are now rolling out the full stack service under ‘Paytm Inbox’ on our super app,” Paytm noted in its blog post. “We have partnered with several content providers to ensure the best of infotainment is delivered to you.”

Paytm has revamped the app in April this year with a new design for the home page, profile page, and the Passbook tab. Started as an incremental rollout, the update was later made available for all the customers using the stable build of Paytm app.