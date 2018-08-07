Paytm Freedom Cashback Sale: Big deals on smartphones and much more – All you need to know

Paytm Freedom Sale will begin August 8

Paytm has announced the Freedom Cashback Sale a few days ahead of India’s 72nd Independence Day. The Paytm Freedom Cashback Sale will begin on August 8 and will last till August 15, meanwhile, Amazon and Flipkart will hold their respective sale events a day or two later and wind them up before the last day of Paytm’s sale. Amazon Freedom Sale will begin August 9 and end on August 12 while Flipkart Big Freedom Sale will commence on August 10 and conclude on August 12.

The Paytm Freedom Cashback Sale will see major discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets. However, as the name suggests, there will be huge cashback deals available to the online shoppers. Moreover, Paytm says that this is the first “comprehensive” online and offline sale that will run simultaneously on the website as well as brand’s offline retail stores. You can expect similar offers on both the channels.

Paytm has tied up with more than 1,000 leading brands to “promote” the Freedom Cashback Sale, wherein it has made an investment of Rs 100 crores in the promotional activities. There will be a host of products available in the sale, including major smartphones and laptops. Paytm Freedom Cashback Sale landing page is also live where the e-tailer has revealed some of the deals.

The ICICI credit cardholders will get 10 per cent cashback up to Rs 1,250 on a minimum purchase worth Rs 5,000. However, this offer will end on August 11 – four days ahead of the official end of the sale. The smartphones that will be available under the sale are from major brands such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Nokia, Motorola, Google, Honor, and others.