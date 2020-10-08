Paytm First Games back on Google Playstore

Paytm First Games further said while Google does not allow it to promote its ‘pro’ app on the firm’s own free app or Paytm app, it can be promoted on Google and YouTube by paying a hefty fee to Google.

Paytm First Games has been relisted on Google Play Store, more than two weeks after it was abruptly pulled out from the tech major’s app platform, the company said in a blog post on Wednesday.

The app has been brought back with free fantasy sports featuring all the upcoming cricket matches of the Indian Premier League along with upcoming soccer tournaments. However, the ‘pro’ version of the app with cash contests continues to be available for download for Android users only from the company’s website.

Play Store does not allow real cash-based fantasy gaming applications.

Paytm First Games said fantasy sports are completely legal and allowed all over India, barring a few states. “The arbitrary (and self-serving) policies of Google, and their arbitrary interpretation of these policies is a dangerous, and extra-judicial, enforcement of monopolistic powers, against the interest of developers and users,” the company said.

“To put it simply, Play Store will ban the Paytm app or the Paytm First Games app if we promote our ‘pro’ app. But it will freely allow YouTube to promote our free app, for a fee,” the company said in the blog.

On September 18, Paytm and Paytm First Games were delisted from Google Play Store due to alleged violation of the tech firm’s gambling policies. The Paytm app was, however, restored on the store after a few hours on the same day.

Google had earlier said: “We don’t allow online casinos or support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. This includes if an app leads consumers to an external website that allows them to participate in paid tournaments to win real money or cash prizes, it is a violation of our policies.”