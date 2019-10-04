Paytm, BSNL join hands to let users connect to nearby Wi-Fi hotspots

Even though there is a horde of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in India, public Wi-Fi is not adequately available to the country’s lengths. Two of the leading companies have now joined hands to facilitate users in locating Wi-Fi hotspots in their area. BSNL and Paytm have collaborated for a smart Wi-Fi discovery feature that will be available to the app users of the latter. Paytm users will be prompted whenever there is a BSNL Wi-Fi hotspot nearby, in addition to an option to buy packs and check the data usage.

When a Paytm user enters a location served by BSNL’s Wi-Fi Internet, a message pops up on the screen inside the app. Tapping on the message will take the user to the login setup where a Wi-Fi plan can be purchased. Once Wi-Fi is active on the user’s number, Paytm app will track the data usage so that it is not maxed out. The validity of the plan will also be shown to the user within the app. The app will also show if the user is accessing the Wi-Fi Internet in roaming.

BSNL’s Wi-Fi plan have not been revealed but the users are likely to see the plans when they enter a hotspot location. The plans can be purchased via Paytm wallet, UPI, and other payment methods saved in the account. There will also be some offers from the digital payments app for making online transaction.

Public Wi-Fi is one area that offers various ISPs with an opportunity to tap into a large fraction of users. Recently, Google India announced that it is partnering BSNL to roll out Google Station Wi-Fi hotspots across villages of Bihar, Maharashtra, and Gujarat. The pilot programme will be widened to more states that are not served by public Wi-Fi hotspots. The idea is to provide high-speed Internet at nominal costs to encourage Internet adoption, but largely boost the digital penetration in the country.