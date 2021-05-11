Paytm adds new real-time discovery, slot booking features to its COVID-19 vaccine finder tool after Govt revises CoWIN API guidelines

The vaccine finder is now available in 11 regional languages

Paytm had recently rolled out a COVID-19 vaccine finder tool and more than 1.5 million users are now using it, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. The company claimed that these many Indian citizens have registered for the vaccine finder on its Mini App store. The platform is expected to help citizens look for the availability of slots for Coronavirus vaccines. The app has been designed in a manner that users can look for available vaccine slots as well as nearby vaccination centres by entering in a specific date, PIN codes or district details as well as age group.

Slot availability as per age groups can be checked depending on whether the vaccine recipient is above the age of 18 years or 45 years.

In a statement released by Paytm, the company has said that some other advanced filtering options have been launched for use on its vaccine finder platform that will allow them to generate personalised leads. The settings also inform about the type of vaccine and fee charged for inoculation.

“The vaccine finder helps citizens research between Covishield, Covaxin and decide on the best suitable option for them. The vaccine finder is now available in 11 regional languages enabling almost everyone across the country to seamlessly book slots for vaccination,” Paytm said. The services cater to people from more than 730 districts.

Paytm spokesperson said, “With the right use of technology and strategy put in place by authorities, we are optimistic about steering our country clear of the second wave of the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, one can assume the vaccine slot updates are not real-time as the government has updated its CoWIN API guidelines. Many developers have been leveraging this public API offered by the government in assisting people with finding slots for COVID-19 vaccinations, making the whole process more convenient as the government portal CoWIN remains cumbersome. The guidelines updated on May 5 state that “appointment availability data is cached and may be up to 30 minutes old” making real-time notifications basically redundant.