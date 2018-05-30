Patanjali SIM vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Who offers cheapest data? Most affordable plan compared

Patanjali-BSNL launches SIM card for everyone.

With the launch of Patanjali-BSNL Swadeshi Sammriddhi SIM for Patanjali employees, members of its associated organisations and those holding Swadeshi Samriddhi Card offered by Yoga guru Ramdev’s organisation, the comparison of cheapest telecom plan has become inevitable. Patanjali SIM’s plan is in direct competition with other leading players like Jio and Airtel. BSNL on Tuesday tweeted details of the new recharge pack- ‘BSN-Patanjali -144 plan’. Other plans that have been launched by Patanjali-BSNL are priced at Rs 792 and Rs 1,584.

Patanjali-BSN Rs 144 vs Jio Rs 149 plan vs Airtel Rs 149 plan:

After a user recharges Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card with the recharge pack of Rs 144 they get a total of 60GB of data for a month with a daily limit of 2GB. Apart from it, customers will also get unlimited calls and 100 messages. The duration of the pack is 30 days after which a user will have to recharge their SIM to enjoy the benefits.

Those holding Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM Card will also get medical insurance and life insurance benefits worth Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh respectively.

Reliance Jio: Under its Rs 149 plan, the company offers a total of 42GB data with 1.5GB per day limit. Along with the data, Jio also offers unlimited voice call and 100 SMS per day. Users also get a complimentary subscription to all Jio Apps.

Airtel: Its Rs 149 plan offers 1GB data per day for 28 days. Apart from it, the company offers unlimited call benefits and 100 SMSes.

Here is how you can activate Patanjali BSN-144:

Eligible users need to visit the nearest CSC or retailer along with valid documents such as Patanjali employee ID for activation. BSNL says “Those who are not members of Patanjali Family can subscribe and buy Swadeshi Samriddhi card of Patanjali and produce the same to buy BSN Patanjali 144 Plan. Swadeshi Samriddhi card of Patanjali also gives life insurance cover of Rs. 5 lakh and accident insurance cover of Rs. 2.5 lakh.”