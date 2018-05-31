Patanjali Kimbho app: Heavy response! Whopping 1.5 lakh downloads from Google Play Store in just 3 hours? What spokesperson revealed

Patanjali has thanked people for the amazing response by them in downloading its messaging app – Kimbho.

Patanjali has thanked people for the amazing response by them in downloading its messaging app – Kimbho. Patanjali’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala said on Twitter, “Patanjali had put Kimbho app on Google Play Store for trial just for 1 day. In just 3 hours, 1.5 people started downloading it. We express gratitude towards the people for their heavy response.” SK Tijarawala tweeted, “#पतंजलि ने #किम्भो एप मात्र 1 दिन के लिए प्ले स्टोर पर ट्रायल पर डाला था। मात्र 3 घंटे में ही 1.5 लाख लोग इसे डाउनलोड करने लगेेेे। हम इस भारी व उत्साहजनक रेस्पॉन्स के प्रति आभारी हैं। Technical work is in progress &

#KIMBHO APP will be officially launched soon @yogrishiramdev.” On Wednesday, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev had launched a new messaging application called Kimbho under his flagship company Patanjali.

#पतंजलि ने #किम्भो एप मात्र 1 दिन के लिए प्ले स्टोर पर ट्रायल पर डाला था। मात्र 3 घंटे में ही 1.5 लाख लोग इसे डाउनलोड करने लगेेेे। हम इस भारी व उत्साहजनक रेस्पॉन्स के प्रति आभारी हैं।

Technical work is in progress &#KIMBHO APP will be officially launched soon @yogrishiramdev pic.twitter.com/hbcq8qpiPS — tijarawala sk (@tijarawala) May 31, 2018

After Kimbho’s launch, the Patanjali’s spokesperson had tweeted, “Now Bharat will speak. After launching sim cards, baba Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called Kimbho. Now Whats App will be given a competition. Our own #SwadeshiMessagingplatform. Download it directly from Google Play store.” Launched by Patanjali, Kimbho is touted to be a competitor of the messaging app WhatsApp. The tagline of Kimbho is kept as “Ab Bharat Bolega”.

This big development of Kimbho app comes days after Baba Ramdev launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards. The Yoga Guru launched SIM cards in alliance with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Initially, only the employees and office bearers of Patanjali will be able to avail the benefits of the SIM cards. Later on, after its full-fledged launch, people will get discount of 10 percent on Patanjali products with this SIM card.