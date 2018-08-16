Patanjali relaunches Kimbho app; users complain about poor user interface

Downloaded over 5,000 times since it re-appeared on Google Play Store on Wednesday ahead of its official launch on August 27, first-time users reported problems while using the app.

A day after Patanjali announced a refurbished “Kimbho” chat app, users who downloaded the app reported several issues, including problems in setting up profile pictures and complained about poor user interface (UI).

“Is this a joke? Worst UI ever, never seen something bad than this ….. (sic),” wrote one user.

“When I’m registering, it says ‘try later’. What’s this? Rubbish!,” wrote another.

After downloading the app, it asks for eight levels of permissions, including users consent to access photos, media and files; camera; contacts; calendar and events; make and manage phone calls; microphone; and send and record and send a view SMS messages.

The privacy policy of the app’s trial version states that the company will not sell or share personal information of users (such as the mobile phone number) with other third party companies for their commercial or marketing use.

However, it also added that it may share your personal information with third party service providers “to the extent that it is reasonable necessary to perform, improve, or maintain Kimbhoh Service”.

The “swadeshi” app — now with “end-to-end encryption” — was hastily taken down in May due to the poor security and performance.

Kimbho — a Sanskrit word for “How are you?” or “What’s new?” – is now equipped with “new and advanced features”, Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna said in a tweet this week, adding that the company was working towards sorting out the apps’ shortcomings before the official launch on August 27.

The app — launched to take on Facebook-owned WhatsApp — promises features such as chat, multimedia, voice and video calling, video conferencing and collaboration.