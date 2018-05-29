Patanjali-BSNL Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card is ‘practically’ for all: How to get BSN Patanjali 144 Plan

Baba Ramdev launches BSNL-Patanjali SIM cards. (Facebook/PatanjaliAyurved.net)

Patanjali-BSNL SIM Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card: Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali has generated a lot of interest among mobile phone users in the last two days. In a press release dated May 27, Patanjali said, “Patanjali has added a new chapter to its Swadeshi-based services by a new initiative for ‘swadeshikaran’ in the telecom sector. Under this, ‘full swadeshi’ telecom company BSNL will provide low-cost plan to workers of Patanjali’s main organisations – Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mahila Prakostha, Yuva Bharat, Patanjali Kisan Seva and Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi cardholders.”

“Under the plan, BSNL will provide unlimited calls, per day 2GB data, no roaming charge and 100 SMS per day for a low cost of Rs 144,” it added.

The official press release makes it clear that there are some conditions for getting Patanjali-BSNL Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card. However, practically everyone can take benefit of Patanjali-BSNL SIM card. Wondering how?

Here’s your answer:

BSNL today tweeted from its official handle: “BSNL-Patanjali BSN – 144 Plan is available for members of Patanjali organisations like Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Patanjali Yog Samiti, Mahila Prakostha, Yuva Bharat, Patanjali Kisan Seva and Patanjali Swadeshi Samriddhi cardholders.”

BSNL further said, “Those who are not members of Patanjali Family can subscribe and buy Swadeshi Samriddhi card of Patanjali and produce the same to buy BSN Patanjali 144 Plan.”

“Swadeshi Samriddhi Card of Patanjali also gives Life Insurance cover of Rs 5 lacs and Accident Insurance cover of Rs 2.5 lacs,” it added.

Now, it is clear that you can get BSNL-Patanjali SIM card if you agree to buy the Swadeshi Samriddhi Card and enjoy the benefits even if you are not associated with Patanjali.

How to get Swadeshi Samriddhi Card and how much it costs:

The membership charge for Swadeshi Samriddhi Card is just Rs 100. Apart from the benefits mentioned in BSNL’s tweet, the card also provides up to 5-10% cashback on all Patanjali products.

Swadeshi Samriddhi Card is part of Patanjali’s initiative to promote digital transactions. It can be used as a debit card at Patanjali stores, hospitals, and wellness centres. The card also features image of Baba Ramdev and Balakrishna. The annual maintenance charge for the card is Rs 20. First-time users need to top-up the card with Rs 1000 and maintain a minimum balance of Rs 500.