Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb: Smart lights to suit every mood

Lighting has always been a crucial element of any home design, not just from a functional aspect but from an aesthetic sense as well. Apart from its core function of illuminating a space, lighting also enhances living spaces in terms of look and feel. Recently, Panasonic Life Solutions (PLS) India debuted its Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb, the latest from its smart devices portfolio, that promises to give our homes a smart touch.

The core benefit of the 9W Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb includes multi-colour lighting option and automated scheduling functions that enables the user to alter the look, feel and mood of the room just at the touch of their fingertips. The multi-colour options offer nearly 16 million shades giving the user a wide range of options to alter the ambience of the room. The user can also adjust the lighting settings to complement the design of the room or even cater to a special occasion such as family gatherings, dinner and parties, kids playing area, recreational rooms, etc.

Additionally, the bulb consists of a pre-set feature which allows the user to auto-schedule the switching on and off the lights. The LED aspect of the bulb enhances energy-saving within the home, making it more sustainable with longer durability.

The new Smart Wi-Fi LED Bulb can be controlled through the Panasonic Smart Wi-Fi app which is easily available on Google Play Store and App Store. The bulb can also be connected and used via voice commands feature from Google Assistant and Alexa, thereby elevating the experience of the product. In future, the Smart LED Bulb will be a part of the connected ecosystem that will be integrated seamlessly with Panasonic’s MirAIe – an intelligent IoT & AI-enabled connected living platform.

Estimated street price: Rs 1650