Panasonic P90 with two 5-megapixel cameras, 2400mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Panasonic P90 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with customisations

Panasonic on Wednesday launched P90 smartphone as a new entrant to the P smartphone line in India. The Panasonic P90 is priced at Rs 5,999 and will be available via retail stores.

The Panasonic P90 comes with 5-inch HD IPS display with a 2.5D curved screen and Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top. Panasonic P90 is available in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options.

The dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE-enabled smartphone sports a 5-megapixel auto-focus (AF) rear camera, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, both equipped with LED flash modules. The handset is powered by 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek processor paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The Panasonic P90 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and comes with customisations. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, and MicroUSB among others. Fueling the handset is a 2400mAh battery under the hood.

“We are happy to launch another P-series device, targeting the youth, letting them explore the new innovation and technology,” Pankaj Rana, Business Head, Mobility Division, Panasonic India, said in a statement.