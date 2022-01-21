Panasonic Lumix BS1H box-style camera launched in India: Check prices and availability

Panasonic has positioned the Lumix BS1H for professional film-makers, videographers, and digital content creators.

Panasonic has launched the Lumix BS1H full-frame digital single lens mirrorless camera in India.

The latest digital camera offers cinema-quality video performance of the Panasonic Lumix S1H, Panasonic said, packed in an easy-to-deploy box-style profile. The camera comes with a 24-megapixel full-frame sensor with Dual Native ISO for video capture in up to 6K resolution.

“The Lumix BS1H is a versatile box-style camera that features the cinema-quality video performance of the LUMIX S1H in an easy-to-deploy profile,” the company said.

The camera can be used to capture videos for livestreaming, cinema/documentary, and aboard FPV drones, Panasonic said. It can also be used in multi-camera setups.

PANASONIC LUMIX BS1H INDIA PRICE, AVAILABILITY

The Panasonic Lumix BS1H will cost Rs 339,990 in India and be available from all Panasonic-brand shops, the company said.

PANASONIC LUMIX BS1H FEATURES

Panasonic has positioned the Lumix BS1H for professional film-makers, videographers, and digital content creators. It comes with a 24.2-megapixel 35-mm full-frame sensor, coupled with Dual Native ISO technology, that allows users to capture up to 6K/24fps videos. It also comes with full-HD HFR recording with Sound and AutoFocus. The maximum ISO of the box-style camera is 51200, which can be extended up to 204800. The camera is also capable of multiple recording modes and has high connectivity and mobility.

The Lumix BS1H camera can be used to shoot footage and videos for film-making and streaming videos live. Panasonic said the camera was fitted with heat management to enable long usability. Additionally, the camera boasts of Panasonic’s V-Log format and 14+ stops of V-Log/V-Gamut. It is capable of HDR recording with HLG, RAW Video Data Output for high quality recordings in low light.

The connectivity options of the Panasonic Lumix BS1H full-frame camera include two SD card slots, a USB Type-C Gen 3.1 port, a 3.5mm port, HDMI Type-A, Bluetooth, WiFi, and XLR microphone ports.