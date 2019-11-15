Panasonic launches Eluga Ray 810 as its mid-range smartphone: Price, specifications

Panasonic’s new smartphone has a 4000mAh battery under the hood

Panasonic on Friday announced the launch of its new smartphone called Eluga Ray 810. The Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 is a mid-ranger that boasts of features such as two 16-megapixel cameras on either side, a 4000mAh battery, and Android 9 Pie. The smartphone is priced at Rs 16,990 and is now available to buy across major online and offline retailers. It comes in Starry Black & Turquoise Blue colours.

The Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor with eight cores. It packs 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via microSD card up to 512GB. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. There is a 6.2-inch HD+ display with a notch at the top. It supports up to 4G LTE network with VoLTE facility.

For photography, the Panasonic Eluga Ray 810 boasts of a dual setup on the back – a 16-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera. The cameras support HDR photography. For selfies, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel on the front as well. Panasonic says it has packed the camera app with a few beauty filters that can be applied to selfies.

Panasonic’s AI assistant Arbo is also available on the Eluga Ray 810 to make it “intelligent.” For security, the smartphone is loaded with a physical fingerprint sensor at the back. The connectivity options on the Eluga Ray 810 include Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM radio, and a Micro-USB port. The smartphone weighs 158 grams and measures 154.7×74.5×8.6mm.