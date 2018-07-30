Panasonic forays into new TV range, introduces models in OLED and 4K segment equipped with advanced features

Panasonic marked its foray in the OLED TV segment with a new line-up of two series, along with 11 models in the 4K segment. The Japanese consumer electronics major aims at giving users the best possible picture quality and colour accuracy, showing movies in the way the filmmakers intended. The new OLED line-up comes in 55-inch FZ950 series and 65-inch FZ1000 series with starting price of Rs 2,99,000. The 11 models of 4K LED TV are priced at Rs 65,000 onwards.

Manish Sharma, president and CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia, and vice-president, Appliances Company Panasonic Corporation, said: “Now that we have moved into our centenary year, we will continually look at displaying innovative capabilities by exceeding our product and software advances, which will in turn put us at the cusp of revolutionising the technological ecosystem.”

Panasonic OLED TVs come equipped with Hexa Chroma Drive Pro due to which the TV reproduces the colours of real life using professional colour-processing technology. For most dynamic contrast, it boasts an Absolute Black Filter, which ensures the purest and most accurate black levels by absorbing ambient light in order to eliminate reflections.

Boosting brightness and picture quality, the Super Bright Panel Plus injects more brightness into pictures, while the HDR10+ provides great picture quality on all displays with brightness, colour and contrast automatically optimised for each scene. Additionally, the Ultra Fine Tuning technology reveals great nuance in tone and expresses the finest life-like details from the lightest to the darkest shades. To provide a holistic experience, the new line-up also comes with deceptively thin Dynamic Blade Speakers, making it possible to reach powerful low tones, giving a vastly superior sound.

The new OLED TVs run on the renamed version of Firefox operating system (OS) “My Home Screen 3.0” which would enable users to customise and navigate through apps faster. Along with the swipe and share mechanism, that would also let users share content between the TV and other smart-devices over the home network.