Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro: Big battery but can it stand out?

The device packs a big notched display, MediaTek Helio P22 processor and dual rear cameras.

By Karanveer Singh Arora

Panasonic Z1 Pro is looking to challenge smartphones such as the Xiaomi Mi A2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Huawei Nova 3i and more. The device packs a big notched display, MediaTek Helio P22 processor and dual rear cameras. It is backed by a massive 4,000mAh battery and here’s our review.

What is good?

The Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro’s display is quite vivid and accurate in colour reproduction. The display is easily visible under direct sunlight, and in low-light conditions. Brightness levels can be brought down very low, thus making the screen legible without hurting your eyes in pitch darkness.

READ ALSO: Best investment options for salaried class: What they are and how you can benefit from them

Battery life is where the Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro was able to shine, it features a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging. The device can be fully charged from the charger provided inside the box within two hours. The battery during real-life testing was able to last for about one and a half day on a single charge under moderate usage.

However, under heavy usage, I had to plug it in by the end of the day before sleeping. I browsed the internet, made a few calls, checked my social media accounts and played a few games during the review period.

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own skin on top. Setting up the device is quite simple and similar to most other Android smartphones in the market. There are three ways you can unlock the device – normal lock, fingerprint and face recognition. The normal unlock and fingerprint unlock method works as it would on any other device. The fingerprint sensor is quite accurate and captures the biometric data very fast.

READ ALSO: Here’s your guide to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, & ZEE5 subscriptions with all plans in detail

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. During the review period, I found that the camera is able to capture good shots in well-lit conditions both indoors and outdoors. The images taken with the device in good lighting conditions came out colour accurate and sharp.

What’s not good?

Performance is one of the major areas of a smartphone that a consumer looks at before purchasing a smartphone. The Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro handles most light and medium jobs well. However, when it comes to much more heavy-duty tasks like running graphics heavy games like Asphalt 9 and PUBG Mobile the phone does not fare so well.

READ ALSO: ELSS: Why Equity Linked Savings Scheme is the best tax saving investment option for you

Verdict

Panasonic Eluga Z1 Pro has some good features that made me like the phone a lot. However, its current asking price is too high and it becomes tough to recommend, especially given the competition in the market.