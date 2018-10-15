Panasonic Eluga X1 review: Classy phone, top-notch performance

PANASONIC ELUGA X1

Japan has long been an innovator in digital technology. From the latest communication and navigation systems in present-day automobiles to household electronic products such as air conditioners, refrigerators, digital cameras, laptops, mobile phones—high-end technology has always given Japanese brands an edge in the marketplace. No wonder, when it comes to good user performance, smartphones from Japanese brand Panasonic have a quick recall; its Eluga series is popular with Indian consumers.

Recently, Panasonic introduced the Eluga X1 and X1 Pro smartphones with enhanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) features. The devices feature advanced technology such as AI Sense: Infra-Red Face UnLock, which uses infrared sensors in the camera, allowing consumers to unlock the devices in low-light conditions. We got the Eluga X1 for a product review, it retails for Rs 22,990. Panasonic India president and CEO Manish Sharma, says, “The Eluga X1 is not just a device, it offers a rich experience to the users.” We take a look at some of its key features and overall performance.

First, the Arbo Hub. This is basically an AI-powered hub which provides its users access to multiple apps and services on a single platform. Equipped with AI and Machine Learning, Arbo Hub learns the user preferences and makes recommendations based on areas of interest, making the experience smarter and clutter-free. It even saves data and battery for the users. The platform which has partners like Accuweather, Uber, Ola, Newspoint, Mobikwik and Gamezop onboard is constantly expanding and very soon will offer a much larger gamut of services including travel, entertainment, movies, healthcare, food, deals, utilities, etc.

Appearance wise, the Eluga X1 comes across as a great looking phone and has very good build quality. There is an elegant 6.18-inch FHD+ screen with Notch Display; our trial unit was a Grey variant, the phone does not have sharp edges anywhere and has curved corners.

Probing the innards, the phone comes with Helio MediaTek P60 processor that is intended to deliver longer battery life, faster downloading and installation of apps and a great user experience. There is 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, expandable upto 128GB. The phone comes packed with 3000mAh battery enabling users to enjoy long hours of entertainment, talk time, gaming and video streaming.

AI Sense allows users to unlock the device in less than half a second by holding it up to their face. The hardware and software combination supported by infrared sensors gives accurate performance and provides a superior face unlock experience.

Adding to the user experience, the cameras in Eluga X1 allow the users to capture good Bokeh photos and great selfies with Face Beauty Mode and Group Selfie Mode. The rear camera is also equipped with a dual lens module and OIS that can produce pretty good depth of field effects. With the all-new AI Scene Recognition technology, the phone can identify 800 scenes to become your “photography technique consultant.” The AI-powered cameras also allow users to make great movies with AI scene recognition and slow motion feature.

In my week-long usage, the Eluga X1 came across as a nifty device. The camera quality is great and call quality is crisp and clear at both ends. Browsing the internet on this device, watching videos, etc., are very smooth. All in all, Eluga X1 will ensure great all-round experience to its users.